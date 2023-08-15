A shooting into a Walla Walla house left a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, according to a Walla Walla Police Department news release.
The shooter remains at large, police said.
According to the release, at 4:05 a.m. a 911 caller reported that someone shot through their walls in the 200 block of Tausick Way and injured someone.
After police arrived and secured the scene, the juvenile victim was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. The victim's condition was not available.
Police said evidence indicates the shooting was not a random act.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Walla Walla Police Department at 509-527-4344 and ask to speak with a detective.
