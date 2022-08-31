Local law enforcement have identified the man found dead at Jefferson Park on Monday, Aug. 29, as 59-year-old Ricky L. LaForge, whose last known address was in Yakima, according to a release.
LaForge was found dead near the creek along the tree line at the park, according to Walla Walla Police Department officials. Detectives have reportedly not found evidence that LaForge’s death was due to foul play.
