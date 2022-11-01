Police are calling it the largest fentanyl seizure seen in the Walla Walla area.
While carrying out a search warrant at a Walla Walla residence connected to a murder suspect last month, police say they found 11,653 fentanyl pills. Also seized were 3 pounds of methamphetamine, two firearms, 2.4 ounces of cocaine, 83 grams of marijuana and 48 Suboxone strips, Walla Walla police said.
Police said the search of a residence in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue was part of a follow-up to the Oct. 11 arrest of 27-year-old Javier Valdez in Walla Walla. He faces first-degree murder charges in Chelan County Superior Court.
Valdez and another man, Markheil Leon Ford, 19, are accused in the Aug. 12 death of 18-year-old Yair Flores in what police call a gang-related shooting in Wenatchee on Aug. 12
In 2019, Valdez was accused of participating in a gang-related drive-by-shooting in Kennewick that did not injure anyone.
Valdez was originally charged with first-degree firearm possession and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the 2019 Kennewick incident, but later had the assault charge dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge.
He was convicted on drug-related charges in 2015 and on firearm-related charges in 2014 in Walla Walla County, according to a state court database.
The search warrant was carried out with detectives from the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force and the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
