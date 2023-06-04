Across the country, law enforcement agencies are experiencing staff shortages, including agencies in the Walla Walla Valley. However, two area departments that had to reduce some operations because of staffing issues are close to being fully staffed again.
According to the Washington Post, many police departments nationwide are looking for officers. Some large departments are understaffed by hundreds of officers. The Post cites the San Francisco Police Department being short 600 officers.
The report also notes the shortage is due in part to an "exodus of veteran officers amid new police accountability measures that followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd, increased hostility from the communities they police, and criminal justice laws that seek to reduce the number of people in jail."
The shortage trend was felt in Walla Walla and College Place, but both police departments are approaching full staffing levels.
Walla Walla
Shortages at the Walla Walla Police Department led the agency to temporarily shut down some task forces, and even led to sergeants filling in as patrol officers at times to keep enough officers on the street.
WWPD Chief Chris Buttice said the department was down about seven officers at one point. WWPD spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk said the shortage was equal to an entire patrol squad.
Now, the department is short three officers, and a recent testing session has given department leaders about 15 candidates to consider for those positions.
At the height of the department’s staffing issues, the Career Criminal Apprehension Team had to be paused.
The team was added to the WWPD by former Chief Scott Bieber. The task force focused on serving active warrants, mainly on repeat offenders.
Former Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa told the U-B in 2022 that the task force was largely responsible for a reduction of crime in Walla Walla because a lot of crime was committed by a small percentage of people.
Buttice said that when staffing began to improve, restarting that team was a priority.
“The team has been redeployed and they are out doing what they need to do,” Buttice said. “If we can keep those small percentages of criminals off the street, we reduce crime."
Buttice said crime stats — property crime, specifically — were on the rise, but the return of the task force has made a difference.
“Property crimes, burglaries and thefts were going up,” he said. “That trend was going up, sizably.”
Now, Buttice said the upswing has stopped, and there has been a slight decrease.
“It’s the direction we want it to go,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”
Still, because it takes a year for a new hire to be fully trained and on the street alone, the department will still be feeling an impact from staffing shortage for some time.
“We’re not far from being fully staffed, but we’re far from having them trained and on the street,” Buttice said.
However, levels are now high enough that the department can operate fully by making internal adjustments.
"We've redeployed resources," Buttice said.
College Place
The College Place Police Department had its own challenges. Before the start of last school year, the department was shorthanded enough that it had to end its school resource officer program with College Place Public Schools.
Now, CPPD spokesperson Sgt. Dylan Schmick said the department is mostly fully staffed.
“That being said, some of those impacts have yet to be felt,” he said, adding that the department is waiting for several new officers to be fully trained and ready to cover shifts.
“By the end of the year — barring any unforeseen challenges — our numbers will be back up to a place they need to be,” Schmick said.
This will include the return of the school resource officer to College Place Public Schools "near the beginning of the next school year," Schmick said.
He also said there are plans for the department to expand by two patrol officers and a one lieutenant in 2024.
