Three teenage boys from Pasco allegedly fleeing police on U.S. Highway 12 early Monday morning, Aug. 22, lost control of their car, wound up in a field near Burbank and started a fire, according to officials.
The 16-year-old driver was not injured, but his two passengers — a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy — were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with minor injuries, Walla Walla County Fire District 5 Chief Michael Wickstrom said.
Washington State Patrol, which released the crash report, did not provide the names of the juveniles.
According to the report, the three teens were fleeing a marked patrol vehicle with its lights on and siren activated west on Highway 12. At about 2:50 a.m., the young driver of the 2007 Acura TSX lost control of his car at the top of the on ramp to state Route 124.
Spike strips were setup to try and stop the vehicle, and this may have caused the driver to lose control, Wickstrom stated. The car came to rest in a dry grass field, the driver tried to keep going, and the heat from the spinning tires caused a small grass fire to start, the fire chief said.
The fire burned a few hundred square feet and was put out quickly by District 5 firefighters and the Pasco Fire Department. However, the Acura was a “complete loss.”
The driver was cited and released, according to Washington State Patrol. Charges have been forwarded to the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
