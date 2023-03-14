Walla Walla police

Walla Walla Police Department patch, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Reporting a minor crime in Walla Walla is now as easy as going online.

The Walla Walla Police Department announced that Walla Walla residents can now log on to WallaWallaCrime.com to report a minor crime within the city limits.

There are some restrictions though, according to the WWPD website. First, this is not for emergencies. Anyone facing an emergency should call 911.

Next, is there a known suspect in your report? If so, online reporting is not for you. Anyone wanting to make a crime report involving a known suspect should call dispatch at 509-527-1960.

Also, anyone who reports a crime must live within Walla Walla city limits.

The following crimes may be reported online: harassing phone calls, illegal dumping, lost property, criminal mischief, theft, theft from motor vehicle, theft of a bicycle and theft of mail.

More information and instructions — including a tutorial video — are available at WallaWallaCrime.com.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment