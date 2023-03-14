Reporting a minor crime in Walla Walla is now as easy as going online.
The Walla Walla Police Department announced that Walla Walla residents can now log on to WallaWallaCrime.com to report a minor crime within the city limits.
There are some restrictions though, according to the WWPD website. First, this is not for emergencies. Anyone facing an emergency should call 911.
Next, is there a known suspect in your report? If so, online reporting is not for you. Anyone wanting to make a crime report involving a known suspect should call dispatch at 509-527-1960.
Also, anyone who reports a crime must live within Walla Walla city limits.
The following crimes may be reported online: harassing phone calls, illegal dumping, lost property, criminal mischief, theft, theft from motor vehicle, theft of a bicycle and theft of mail.
More information and instructions — including a tutorial video — are available at WallaWallaCrime.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.