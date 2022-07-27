It’s been a year since police investigated an alleged group attack in Walla Walla that Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen compared to an “old western.”
Five adult suspects are still awaiting trial in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Two minors have also been charged, and a sixth adult has had his charges dismissed.
According to court documents, on July 5, 2021, Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, and a group of people, including his sons, drove from Pendleton to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue and confronted a man he claims stole a vehicle from him.
The group then allegedly beat the man and two other men after intimidating them with loaded guns, according to the documents.
One of the alleged victims had to have surgery for multiple breaks and fractures on his face and skull, documents noted.
Charles Thompkins, his son Habukkuk Thompkins, 21, Ira O. Toledo, 21, Santiago R. Lara, 21, and Carlos R. Johnson, 22, all face charges of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief with a deadly weapon.
All those charges are Class A felonies — with a maximum penalty of life in prison — except the criminal mischief charge, which is a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
In addition, Charles Thompkins, who police said was the leader of the group, faces a charge of harassment, which is a gross misdemeanor.
Meanwhile, charges against Jeremiah A. Thompkins, 19, have been dismissed.
A trial date of Oct. 18 has been set for Charles Thompkins, who is representing himself, and Toledo, who is represented by Jason R. Wargin of Wenatchee.
This does not mean the two trials will happen at once though. Walla Walla County Superior Court is currently scheduling multiple trials for the same day in case one or more of the cases gets postponed or settled in advance.
The trial for Johnson, who is represented by Julie E. Karl of Waitsburg, is set for Nov. 29.
Lara was the last of the adults arrested in connection with the case. While he had charges filed against him in August 2021, he was just arrested this month and had his first appearance in court on July 18. No trial date has been set yet.
He’s also the only defendant still in jail, as the others have all posted bail. Lara’s bail is set at $150,000, with no reduced cash equivalent. Normandy Park attorney Christopher Swaby has been assigned to represent him.
Habukkuk Thompkins, who is represented by Walla Walla attorney William D. McCool, was in court Monday, July 27, to modify his electronic home-monitoring order.
While he asked Judge Brandon L. Johnson to not impose an ankle monitor because he needed the ability to get a job and prepare for his wife to give birth to their child, Johnson ordered that the monitor be used.
He did, however, say the order could be adjusted to allow him to do what he needs to do, saying that it’s not so much about limiting where he goes, but instead knowing where he goes.
