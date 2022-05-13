A jury found Walla Walla man Stephen A. Taylor guilty of second-degree manslaughter on Friday afternoon, May 13.
This was the alternative charge offered to jurors after closing arguments in Walla Walla County Superior Court the previous day.
The 48-year-old man was acquitted of original charge of second-degree murder in the Jan. 8, 2021, shooting death of his 72-year-old father, Gerald W. Taylor, and two counts of first-degree assault against his brother, Patrick Taylor, and Walla Walla man William Fullen.
The trial began Thursday, May 5, and proceedings lasted one week. The jury deliberated Friday until early afternoon, and a verdict was delivered.
But the road to a conviction wasn't smooth. The court had at least two pauses to deal with issues on the jury panel.
One juror was dismissed on Wednesday, May 11. The juror had unintentionally come into contact with a witness during a gathering in the community while the trial was on recess for lunch.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson ruled the juror should be dismissed from the case but made it clear that there was no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.
He also asked if the juror had mentioned this to anyone else on the panel. The juror replied that it had been mentioned but that no details were provided to the other jurors. This resulted in three jurors being questioned before being allowed to remain on the panel.
A separate issue was brought to Johnson's attention Thursday, May 12, after a family member of a juror made a Facebook post that seemed to suggest the juror had spoken about the case to them.
The juror, however, told the judge there had been no contact during the trial with the person who posted that statement online, and this juror was allowed to remain on the panel.
During the trial, 14 jurors heard the case. The final jury consisted of seven women and five men.
Sentencing for Stephen Taylor had not been set as of 2 p.m. Friday.
