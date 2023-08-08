Walla Walla police are investigating yet another arson case after a fire on Monday, Aug. 7, at a storage warehouse was deemed suspicious by authorities.
Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 8, that there has been an increase in arson cases in Walla Walla. He said he’s not sure how many investigations are currently open but said there has been more than normal this year.
Now officials are stressing the need for the public to help solve these cases.
“We are going to officially ask anyone with information to come forward,” said Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk. “The Arson Alarm Foundation and Washington Insurance Council offer up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of arson suspects. Anyone with information can call the Walla Walla Police Department at 509-527-4434 or the arson hotline at 1-800-55-ARSON.”
The latest arson case occurred at 5:36 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Rees Avenue.
According to separate news releases from Walla Walla police and the fire department, police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the storage building owned by Walla Walla Grain Growers and found the building full of smoke.
Firefighters from the Walla Walla and College Place fire departments and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded, and the fire was under control by 5:45 p.m.
Fire officials determined there were multiple ignition points in the building, leading investigators to think the fire was intentionally set.
Authorities have been investigating several cases of arson this summer.
In June, police were investigating about five fires in the same area over the course of a week.
Several fires through the summer have been in the area of 13th Avenue and Pine Street.
Others, such as this most recent suspected arson, have been located elsewhere in Walla Walla.
Loudermilk said he could not verify that any of the fires were connected and could not comment on whether the department has any suspects.
Wood said fire investigators and police detectives work together to determine whether a fire is arson. He said in such investigations, officials look for unnatural causes of the fire, while also checking for other explanations, such as electrical issues or accidents.
In cases such as the warehouse fire, the existence of multiple ignition points is a big indicator the fire could be the result of arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.