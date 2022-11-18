Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Walla Walla as Thomas Lowell Shultz, 44.
The Walla Walla Coroner’s Office said Shultz, who was identified through fingerprints, had been living at the A&H Motel, 2599 E. Isaacs Ave.
Officials said they are still waiting on lab results, which could take between four and six weeks, to determine cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.