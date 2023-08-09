A vehicle found in Walla Walla might be the vehicle driven in a deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater early Sunday morning, Aug. 6.
According to the Walla Walla Police Department dispatch logs, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 3:28 p.m. Sunday.
The dispatch report states the vehicle was suspected of being involved in the hit-and-run. A warrant was obtained, and the vehicle was turned over to the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation.
No further information has been released by the WWPD.
The vehicle was recovered before an Oregon State Police news release was sent to media outlets on Monday, Aug. 7, but the release did not mention the vehicle.
Oregon State Police officials could not be reached to confirm whether the recovered vehicle is still suspected in the fatality.
Carlos Antonio Perez, 27, was struck and killed by a vehicle at milepost 33.5, which is between Milton-Freewater and the Washington state line. Authorities responded to the scene at 3:31 a.m. Sunday.
The on-scene investigation caused officials to shut down a section of Highway 11 for about 3½ hours.
No suspect or vehicle description was provided by the OSP, but a news release said the department is actively investigating.
