No one was reported injured in a fire at a home under construction near Bush and Garrison streets in Walla Walla early Thursday morning, April 20.
Officials said they think the fire was started intentionally.
According to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release, crews from the WWFD and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded at 12:29 a.m. to find a structure’s exterior on fire.
Firefighters were informed the home, which was in the 100 block of Bush Street, was under construction and confirmed that there was nobody inside and then began to extinguish the fire. They had it under control by 12:46 p.m.
Fire investigators determined the cause was arson and forwarded the case to the Walla Walla Police Department. According to WWPD dispatch logs, an arson investigation is in progress.
The cost of damages is estimated at $3,500. The release listed the property owner as Blue Mountain Real Estate LLC.
