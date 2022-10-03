Brandon D. O’Neel, the 37-year-old Walla Walla man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. last month, pleaded innocent during his arraignment Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
In addition to existing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm, O’Neel faced new charges of threatening to bomb or injure property and harassment.
Those charges stem from law enforcement officers’ efforts to evict O’Neel from his apartment complex in the weeks and days leading up to the shooting. Authorities said they found a note in his apartment with the word "bomb" on it. Although no bomb was found. The harassment charge stems from allegations that O'Neel threatened others if he was evicted.
Threatening to bomb or injure property is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Harassment is a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
First-degree attempted murder with a firearm and first-degree assault with a firearm are both Class A felonies with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Attempting to elude with a firearm is a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
His pleas of not-guilty were accepted by Court Commissioner Patricia Fulton, serving as judge pro tem in place of Judge Brandon L. Johnson.
About a dozen WSP troopers, along with some law enforcement officials from other agencies, were in court to witness the proceedings.
Atkinson was shot multiple times Sept. 22, suffering wounds to his hands and face. He drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla where he was treated before being air lifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
He was released from Harborview and returned home to Walla Walla Sunday.
