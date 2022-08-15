MILTON-FREEWATER — A shooting outside the Milton-Freewater Community Building during a wedding on Saturday, Aug. 13, may have been gang related, according to the Milton-Freewater police chief.
Police were dispatched to the community building at 109 NE Fifth Ave. at about 10:06 p.m. after reports of gunshots heard in the area, Chief Doug Boedigheimer told the U-B on Monday.
Nobody was injured in the shooting, but two vehicles were damaged.
Boedigheimer said the department has two suspects in the shooting but has not yet identified them to the public.
He did say that some evidence — including shell casings and a bullet — were recovered and are being submitted for forensic analysis and evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.