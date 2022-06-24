No charges have been filed against the Dayton man arrested earlier this week in connection with the shooting death of 53-year-old Walla Walla man Christopher Gonzales.
Jason W. Bomar, 22, has been released from Columbia Count Jail with no conditions.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said the investigation is ongoing, but he’s not prepared to file charges at this time.
State law requires the prosecutor’s office to file charges within 72 hours of a suspect’s arrest if that suspect is held in jail or is out on any conditional release.
That clock has run out. However, Slack said this doesn’t stop him from filing charges later.
“In the interest of fairness to victims, survivors and the accused, it is the practice of this office to only file charges after a full investigation and thorough consideration of the evidence,” a release from Slack’s office states.
“Information is still being gathered and reviewed in this matter … This is in no way a final decision on charging.”
Bomar was arrested Monday, June 20, for investigation of first-degree manslaughter.
According to court documents, Bomar lives with his mother in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue in Dayton. Gonzales was his mother’s boyfriend.
Deputies received a report of shots fired at the home around 6 p.m. Monday. At the scene, Bomar’s mother told deputies that her son had shot her boyfriend, according to the arrest report.
Deputies found Gonzales inside the house with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Dayton General Hospital where he later died.
Bomar was taken into custody, and while being interviewed he told police that his mom told him to get his gun because Gonzales had hit her, according to the arrest report. He said an altercation then took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.