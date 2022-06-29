No charges have been filed against a Walla Walla man arrested earlier this month accused of assaulting and injuring multiple police officers.
Jacob Romero, 29, was arrested Tuesday, June 14, for investigation of fighting with officers and spitting in one officer’s mouth.
The next day, he was released with no bail after his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Since then, no further court dates for Romero have been scheduled, and Walla Walla Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle confirmed Wednesday, June 29, that his office has not filed charges.
When a suspect is held in jail or is released with conditions, the prosecutor has 72 hours to file charges. However, in this case, the limit does not apply because Romero was released with no conditions.
Nagle declined to comment on why no charges have been filed or if he plans on filing any later.
According to the arrest report, Walla Walla Police Officer Thomas Vicari became suspicious when he saw Romero and two women pushing a motorcycle in the 500 block of East Pine Street.
According to the police report, Romero became aggressive when the officer attempted to call in the motorcycle plates to dispatch for a stolen vehicle check.
Vicari said he thought Romero was attempting to use his size to intimidate him — Romero is about 50 pounds heavier than the officer, according to the report — so Vicari decided to arrest him for intimidation.
He called for assistance, and additional officers, including Nat Small and Spencer Kelty, responded. According to court documents, a fight broke out between Romero and the officers during which he allegedly punched Small in the face and spit in his mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.