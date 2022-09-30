The Walla Walla Police Department is back open after an investigation by the Richland Police Department’s bomb squad determined a package found on a mailbox near the front of the department's lobby wasn't a bomb.
After package was found at about 8 a.m. police decided not to move it, but instead called the Richland bomb squad, according to a news release by the Walla Walla department.
The bomb squad found the package contained “a metal pipe with odd attachments on it,” according to the release.
The police department was reopened a little after 2 p.m.
