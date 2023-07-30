Law enforcement agencies across the country will join their communities at local parks Tuesday, Aug. 1, for National Night Out. This includes agencies in Walla Walla and Dayton.
Walla Walla
The Walla Walla event at Pioneer Park kicks off with an emergency services parade at 5 p.m.
The parade will travel from Walla Walla Fire Station 2 at 170 N. Wilbur Ave. to Pioneer Park at 940 E. Alder St.
Then, Walla Walla Area Crime Watch will introduce the local agencies' "Chiefs for a Day."
Free pizza and ice cream will be available.
Then, children who complete a vendor "passport" will be entered in a raffle to win a backpack stuffed with school supplies.
Last year, more than 150 such backpacks were given away.
Local public safety agencies will be on hand to chat with community members, young and old alike.
Last year, fire engines, old police vehicles and a Braun inmate transport truck were present to view. Attendees were even able to board and walk through the transport truck.
Walla Walla Police Chief Chris Buttice told the U-B last year that the event is something he looks forward to. He said last year’s was very successful.
“The personal one-on-one interactions allowed for some great, open dialogue and provided an open invitation where people felt comfortable talking with officers, firefighters and other service providers,” he said.
Dayton
Dayton’s event is hosted at the Dayton city park by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office from 5-8 p.m.
Sheriff Joe Helm and his staff will visit with children, and free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.
A DJ will provide music, and a photo booth will be available.
Participants can also check out special law enforcement vehicles such as a patrol boat, search and rescue Humvee, a Lifeflight helicopter and "other surprises," according to a release from Chief Civil Deputy Tim Quigg.
