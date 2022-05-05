Jury selection begins in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning for the murder trial of Stephen A. Taylor, 48, charged with the shooting death of his father, Gerald W. Taylor, last year.
Taylor was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, after Walla Walla police were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Stadium Drive.
Inside the home, they found 72-year-old Gerald Taylor dead and Patrick Taylor, Stephen Taylor’s brother, wounded in the hip.
Stephen Taylor has claimed the shootings were in self-defense after a physical altercation, according to court documents. He has been incarcerated in Walla Walla County Jail since his January arrest.
Gerald W. Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran and a Junior ROTC instructor at Walla Walla High School.
The Union-Bulletin will be reporting on this trial as it unfolds. Check back for regular updates.
