After about a day of deliberations, a jury of 12 Walla Walla County residents were unable to reach a verdict in the felony trial of Christopher M. Crump on Wednesday, March 15.
Crump, 28, was tried in Walla Walla County Superior Court on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with a firearm, vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, unlawful firearm possession, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
The first four of the listed charges are Class A felonies, which carry maximum penalties of life in prison.
The trial lasted about a week.
Crump is accused of aiming a gun at a man, tying him to a chair, placing a bag over his head and stealing his car, cellphone, cash and other items, according to court documents.
After the alleged robbery, the victim said he walked to a convenience store to call police. He identified Crump, according to court documents. Crump was arrested after reportedly attempting to flee from officers on foot.
Because a hung jury is not the same as an acquittal, prosecutors can opt to retry the case. Crump is still officially charged with the crimes.
According to court rules, a new trial must start within 90 days of a mistrial.
The mistrial is the second that Walla Walla County Superior Court has seen this year.
In February, the child rape trial of Walla Walla firefighter Anthony Spada ended in a mistrial.
The Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney's Office moved to re-prosecute that case.
Crump is alleged to have committed the crimes he is charged with while on pre-trial release from two other unrelated incidents.
Those cases have since been resolved.
On March 25, 2022, Crump was found not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court of possession with intent to deliver both meth and heroin. He was found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
That trial started the day after another of his trials, in which he was convicted of stolen vehicle possession and criminal mischief for damaging his court-ordered ankle monitor when he was released from jail.
