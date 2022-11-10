A Milton-Freewater woman was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief in connection to a fire at the Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College on North Columbia Street, according to a news release.
No one was injured in the fire that was reported about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the news release from the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
After the fire was extinguished, a police investigation established probable cause that the fire was intentionally set, the news release stated.
While the woman was arrested on probable cause for the two crimes, an online court database does not show any formal charges for the woman as of publication.
