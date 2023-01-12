A Milton-Freewater woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, a Class A felony.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office officials issued a news release Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, saying Leeann Rose Pratt, 40, is accused of setting fire to a barn at 1571 N. Elizabeth St., just north of the city limits.
The property was originally part of the Locust Mobile Village trailer court at 1501 N. Elizabeth St., Chief Rick Saager of the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department said.
The fire call came at 8:53 p.m., at which time firefighters were performing drills, according to Saager.
“We responded with four or five trucks, and the fire was out in five minutes,” he said, noting the blaze was small and contained to the barn floor. “It was just smoke, really.”
The Milton-Freewater Police Department detained Pratt and deputies with the sheriff’s office determined the fire was started with a five-gallon propane tank and handheld torch.
A number of witnesses gave accounts of the fire, and Pratt is being held in Umatilla County Jail, where she remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
While it is unclear whether an arrest earlier in the day at the same address is related, Capt. Sterrin Ward of Umatilla County Sheriff's Office said Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., 55, was arrested by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service in connection to one count of being a fugitive from justice.
Robert Pratt was booked into Umatilla County Jail at 2:01 p.m. No further information, including bail amounts, was available Thursday afternoon.
The victim of the alleged property crime is listed as Nancy Shaw, who is Robert Pratt's mother and was the owner of the trailer court for decades until she was evicted, and the property sold in 2021 for back taxes, county officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.