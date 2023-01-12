Milton-Freewater officials took an unusual step Wednesday, Jan. 11, to close a city park in the hope of changing a cycle of vandalism.
City Manager Linda Hall said Thursday the Marie Dorion Park on Walla Walla River Road will be closed to public use for about two weeks, a step she and other city officials have tried to avoid.
“We’ve always had some challenges from vandalism, but it’s gotten worse,” Hall said.
That her staff is dealing with a park outside the town is its own story. Marie Dorion Park is about three miles from the edge of town, surrounded by homes and hills in Umatilla County's jurisdiction.
“The reason we own it is, actually the city has the oldest municipal electric utility in the state of Oregon," Hall said. "And that part was the hydro power generation plant because the city generated power from the river. That is how we came to have that park.”
The property is out of sight of drivers on the Walla Walla River Road, on low land tucked between a steep hill and the Walla Walla River. It’s a narrow strip of ground that’s popular with exercise-seekers, given stairs that are built into the hill above the still-standing brick powerhouse structure.
“Like your own free StairMaster,” Hall said, characterizing the hillside steps.
The scenic area is frequently used for weddings, class reunions and summer parties, with the former power facility providing shelter from rain.
But the park has also traditionally attracted graffiti taggers. Security cameras helped identify some spray painters at Marie Dorion last year, leading to arrests and prosecution.
Now, however, the problem at the park has evolved to people making cooking fires — including using fence slats as fuel — and leaving behind unsanitary trash, including personal hygiene products, Hall said.
The city has never closed a public park and every ounce of her rebels against doing so now, she said.
Officials, however, are out of other answers.
“The goal is by doing this temporary measure, just trying it, it gives us a chance to break this cycle of vandalism, to catch the perpetrators and get it cleaned up,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.