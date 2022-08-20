MILTON-FREEWATER — A family living in the area of town between McLoughlin High School and the Milton-Freewater Golf Course was awoken by the shooting that occurred on their street, Southwest First Avenue, at just after midnight, Saturday, Aug. 20.
Although few official details were known by 10 a.m., Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials had confirmed the hospital went into a secure lock down because of the incident.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District Chief Rick Saager said his medics responded to the scene, but Saager lacked updates from employees this morning.
City officials have referred details of the shooting to Umatilla County’s District Attorney’s office.
Washington resident Amber Reyes said she saw scanner news of the shooting on Facebook during the night and contacted her aunt, knowing the shooting had happened in that neighborhood.
“Her house has been tagged with graffiti numerous times, so I instantly messaged her, ‘Auntie, are you OK?’”
The woman is in her late 60s, and her family declined to name her as of this morning.
Reyes said her aunt responded, telling her niece she was shaking badly and bullets were everywhere in her house.
Dustin Maple, the woman’s grandson, lives nearby and went right away to fetch his grandmother and his cousin to his own home.
Maple said one of the bullets had gone through the headboard of the bed his cousin was sleeping in, shattering the wood. As well, a window was shot out and several other bullets went into walls throughout the home his grandmother rents.
The woman told Maple she’d heard an altercation between people just before the shooting began shortly around midnight.
Maple said he was barely able to get his family out of the area to avoid being cordoned off inside the crime scene.
