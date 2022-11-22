A Milton-Freewater man was arrested Sunday and accused of trespassing onto another Milton-Freewater man’s property and pointing a gun at him, then fleeing before police could arrive.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said Jesus Diaz-Meza, 33, was arrested on booking charges of unlawful use of a firearm, menacing, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Police responded to the 900 block of South Mill Street at 2:55 a.m. Sunday to a report of an armed subject.
Boedigheimer did not provide additional details about the incident but said Diaz-Meza was identified from video footage.
MFPD and Oregon State Police officers found Diaz-Meza at his home later that day and took him into custody.
