Milton-Freewater police are trying to identify and locate a man accused of robbing a local grocery store on Friday, according to a MFPD news release.
Police said a man wearing a “balaclava type mask” showed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes from a clerk before fleeing.
It’s unclear how much money and product the man ran away with. No one was injured in the robbery.
Officers searched the surrounding area for the man but did not locate him.
MFPD Chief Doug Boedigheimer said Tuesday that there's been no update to the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.