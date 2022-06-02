MILTON-FREEWATER — A man stabbed stabbed in the neck during a fight at a local bar Wednesday, June 1, is expected to survive.
Johnny Diaz, 41, of Milton-Freewater was taken in a private vehicle to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla, according to a statement by Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
Boedigheimer said officers were dispatched to the Let’s Go Inn on Main Street at 9:21 p.m. in response to a report of a fight in progress.
Diaz was already on his way to the hospital when police arrived.
Witnesses told officers that two men entered the bar and began causing a disturbance with other customers before beginning an altercation with Diaz.
Boedigheimer said the incident is believed to gang-related and that a person of interest has been identified.
