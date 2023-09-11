A Milton-Freewater man died Friday, Sept. 8, after a collision on Highway 11 between Milton-Freewater and the Washington state line.
According to an Oregon State Police news release, Prithvi Singh, 30, was killed after his Chevy Spark was struck from behind and pushed into an oncoming lane a little after 5 p.m.
The release stated that a preliminary investigation shows that Singh made a left turn out of a parking lot to head north on the highway. He pulled into the left turn lane, and then into the northbound travel lane, when he his vehicle was struck from behind by an Acura MDX, driven by Vicki Pearce, 62, of Walla Walla.
Singh lost control of his car, which traveled into the southbound lane and collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Mary Cowling, 38, of Milton-Freewater, according to authorities.
Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the other people involved suffered minor injuries.
At the time of publication, officials had not yet answered the U-B’s questions about whether the investigation was continuing or whether any criminal charges would result from the crash.
