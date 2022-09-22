MILTON-FREEWATER — A local man was arrested after allegedly physically harassing his ex-wife and assaulting a man early Sept. 21.
Joseph Ray Wildman, 39, was booked into Umatilla County Jail on booking charges of Second-Degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and physical harassment.
According to a press release from the Milton-Freewater Police Department, the alleged incident took place at the victims’ residence in the the 100 block of Southeast Second Avenue.
MFPD Chief Doug Boedigheimer said Wildman allegedly used a baseball bat and brass knuckles to assault 21-year-old Deven R. Berg and also slapped and pulled the hair of 41-year-old Leslie A. Garcia.
Wildman turned himself into police at about 4:18 Sept. 21.
According to the release, Berg was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.