A man with a gun — who allegedly fired it twice — was arrested at a Milton-Freewater trailer park on Thursday, March 16.
No one was injured in the altercation. Officials from several local agencies responded to the scene.
Antonio A. Angel Fregoso, 30, of Milton-Freewater is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of pointing a firearm at a person and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
The unlawful use of a weapon charges are Class C felonies and carry a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
The other charges are misdemeanors.
Angel Fregoso was arraigned Friday, March 17.
According to an Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office news release, a 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot in the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street about 7 p.m. The caller also reported seeing a man holding a gun in the parking lot.
According to the release, Angel Fregoso was jumping back and forth screaming with the gun.
Deputies from the UCSO and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers from Oregon State Police and the Milton-Freewater Police Department all responded.
According to the release, a UCSO sergeant was able to talk Angel Fregoso into standing down and an arrest was made.
A firearm reported as stolen in Walla Walla County was recovered at the scene.
Angel Fregoso was taken to Umatilla County Jail. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he was being held on $302,000 bail, according to the Umatilla County Jail roster.
