Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer has confirmed "several victims" were injured in a shooting in the city at around midnight Saturday, Aug. 20.
In an email to area media, Boedigheimer stated Milton-Freewater dispatchers received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 115 SW First Ave. at 12:01 a.m.
His department responded and discovered that "multiple shots had been fired, and several victims suffered gunshot wounds," he wrote.
No details on victims were included in the release, just a note that "several victims were transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla."
The release also did not provide any suspect information.
Multiple agencies responded, including from Washington, as well as the Umatilla/Morrow Major Crimes team, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab — who processed the scene for evidence — and members of the Umatilla District Attorney’s Office.
"The investigation is ongoing, and no further details can be released at this time," Boedigheimer concluded.
A family living in the area of town between McLoughlin High School and the Milton-Freewater Golf Course told the Union-Bulletin on Saturday morning that they were awoken by the shooting on their street just after midnight.
Dustin Maple, grandson of the woman who rents the home, said one of the bullets had gone through the headboard of the bed his cousin was sleeping in, shattering the wood. As well, a window was shot out, and several other bullets went into walls throughout the home his grandmother rents.
Chief Rick Saager, with the Rural Milton-Freewater Fire Department, confirmed his department responded, but he did not provide any details.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s emergency department went into a security lockdown from around midnight until 6 a.m Saturday, spokesperson Kathleen Obenland confirmed.
“This is a standard protocol that we follow in these situations,” she said. No additional information was provided.
