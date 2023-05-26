Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Thursday, May 25, in connection to an August 2022 shooting, according to a news release.
Joshua T. Queen, 42, was arrested under investigation of third-degree assault for allegedly shooting a hunter at Nightingale Canyon east of Walla Walla on Aug. 5, 2022.
Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt confirmed the victim survived.
The canyon is southeast of the Blue Mountain Archers outdoor range on Blue Creek Road.
The victim’s hunting partner called 911 about 8:30 p.m. to say the other hunter had been shot by someone else and had rolled down a hill.
The caller said that after the gunshot, voices were heard in the canyon, and the caller saw someone running through a farm field.
When the reporting party reached the victim, the victim had a bullet wound from a high-caliber weapon, according to the release.
