A Spokane man who was found in Walla Walla on Saturday, July 22, allegedly with drugs, guns and stolen items connected to two Spokane burglaries has been charged in Walla Walla County after leading area police on an almost hourlong pursuit.
Andrew J. Greenwood, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, attempting to elude a police vehicle and DUI.
It is possible that additional charges could be filed against him in Spokane County Superior Court.
According to court documents, Greenwood threw guns out of his vehicle's window while being pursued by officers.
The initial pursuit was conducted by the Walla Walla Police Department.
An investigation and execution of a search warrant was handled by the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, which includes officers from the Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, College Place Police Department and the Washington State Department of Corrections.
The DUI charge is a gross misdemeanor, and the eluding charge is a Class C felony. His other three charges are Class B felonies.
At his first court appearance Tuesday, July 25, Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson set Greenwood's bail at $30,000 and assigned Walla Walla attorney Rachel Cortez to defend him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the situation in Walla Walla started when an officer observed a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer, later found to be driven by Greenwood, running a stop sign at Fern Avenue and Reser Road.
The officer pursued and was joined by a sergeant.
In Washington, police reform laws have made most high-speed police pursuits illegal, though there are exceptions.
One such exception allows officers to pursue if they have "reasonable and articulable suspicion" that the fleeing suspect is committing a DUI. The chase must be authorized by a supervisor.
The sergeant who joined the pursuit wrote in a court document that "the suspect was operating his vehicle in an impaired manner 'ping-ponging' from gravel shoulder to gravel shoulder and traveling in the lane designated for oncoming traffic."
The sergeant authorized the pursuit, which lasted about 50 minutes, according to court documents, before coming to an end near Powerline and Cottenwood roads.
Police used spike strips to damage the suspect’s tires during the chase.
Officers said that after Greenwood threw two guns out of the window, he asked officers to stop chasing him now that they had the guns.
A news release from the drug and gang task force said that “less lethal gas was deployed into the vehicle” to force Greenwood to comply, though this wasn’t mentioned in the probable cause affidavit.
The task force’s search of the vehicle revealed more guns, suspected illegal drugs and several items that were reported stolen in two Spokane burglaries, including a laptop computer and about 600 trading cards, according to the release.
