A 27-year-old man was shot in a confrontation with another man at a Walla Walla gas station early Sunday, Aug. 27, according to a Walla Walla Police Department news release.
The victim was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
The shooting occurred at the Shell gas station in the 2100 block of East Isaacs Avenue at about 12:35 a.m.
The victim arrived at the gas station on foot and the shooter arrived in a vehicle.
Police said the shooting occurred after the victim confronted the driver about his driving, leading to an argument.
The shooter fled the scene in his vehicle.
Police did not release descriptions of the suspect or his vehicle.
WWPD spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk said an investigation is being conducted by the department’s Major Crimes Unit.
Police asked anyone with any information to call the WWDP at 509-527-1960 and ask to speak to a detective.
