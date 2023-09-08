A 26-year-old Prescott man died after his vehicle struck a cement culvert east of Prescott on Friday, Sept. 8, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Harley Bicknell was driving west on State Route 124 at 12:21 p.m., passing a vehicle in his 2007 Toyota Camry about three miles east of Prescott when he lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle left the roadway, striking the culvert, according to the report.
Bicknell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.
Mario Hernandez, 70, of Prosser, was also driving west. His 2015 Ford F250 struck debris in the roadway, the report said.
Hernandez was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. His vehicle sustained reportable damage but was driven from the scene, the report said.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
