A man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound early Monday, Aug. 14, after Pasco police officers attempted to arrest him in Burbank, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Philip Stroh, 65, was found dead about 5:25 a.m. by a drone that law enforcement used to search a Burbank residence during a standoff in which Stroh fired at Pasco police officers, according to the WWCSO report.
According to the release, at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, the Pasco Police Department requested the WWCSO send deputies to a Burbank address to search for a vehicle connected to Stroh, a suspect wanted by the PPD on undisclosed charges.
The WWCSO did not have the staffing to respond, so Pasco police responded, and found the vehicle they were looking for before sending additional officers to arrest Stroh.
According to the release, Stroh fired at officers and barricaded himself inside the house.
WWCSO officials said no law enforcement officer fired a gun during the conflict.
SWAT teams from Pasco and Walla Walla County responded, and a drone was used to search the house.
After the drone found Stroh’s motionless body inside, medics entered and confirmed he was dead.
