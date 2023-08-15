A man crashed his vehicle after allegedly reaching speeds of more than 100 mph during a police pursuit Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to a Walla Walla Police Department news release.
No one was injured in the crash. The chase started when a Walla Walla police officer was responding with his lights on to a shooting that occurred a little before 4:05 a.m. on Tausick Way.
The officer was driving on U.S. 12 near Wilbur Avenue when he noticed another car speeding away from him.
The driver ran his vehicle off the road and crashed in a field east of Wilber Avenue.
According to police, the chase is not believed to be related to the shooting on Tausick Way.
The driver was cited and released. The WWPD did not release the driver's identity.
