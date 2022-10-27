A man accused of robbing GameStop in College Place in February has been charged with first-degree robbery with a firearm and has pleaded not guilty.
Erik C. Isaman, 39, of Walla Walla, appeared in Walla Walla Superior Court Wednesday for his arraignment, where he entered his plea and had his trial set for Jan. 18, 2023.
He was released without bail on several conditions, including not contacting any witnesses and staying at his verified address.
Isaman is accused of robbing the GameStop store on Feb. 15, at about 7:40 p.m.
Police said a man entered the store, put a gun on the counter and demanded money.
After the clerk gave the man all the cash from the register — about $200 — the man left on foot, police said.
The first-degree robbery charge was filed in Walla Walla County Oct. 4. First-degree robbery is a Class-A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.
