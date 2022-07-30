A man suspected of multiple child sex crimes had his first hearing in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, July 28, since his arrest in Texas earlier this month.
Jesus C. Delarosa, 56, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
He was arrested July 13 at the Gateway International Bridge, which crosses the U.S. border to Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.
In court Thursday, Delarosa declined the appointment of an attorney, saying he had hired William McCool, who was not present. His arraignment has been set for Aug. 8.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales asked for $500,000 bail, which Judge Brandon L. Johnson granted, without a reduced cash equivalent.
Morales argued that Delarosa is a flight risk and said that when these charges were filed, he fled to Mexico and was later arrested in Texas.
Delarosa interrupted, arguing that he turned himself in. The judge told Delarosa he could ask McCool to readdress the issue once he has a chance to meet with him.
Indecent liberties with forcible compulsion is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
His other charges are Class C felonies with maximum penalties of five years in prison.