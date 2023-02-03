A man accused of burglarizing two Milton-Freewater businesses on Sunday, Jan. 29, was arrested by the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
Jose Manuel Alvarez-Ramos, 29, was arrested after police identified him as a suspect after viewing video surveillance footage, MFPD Sgt. Joe Shurtz said in a news release.
MFPD officers first responded to Dollar General on South Columbia Street at 2:30 a.m. and then to Saager’s Shoe Shop on North Main Street at 2:50 a.m. to find both businesses burglarized.
A window was broken at Saager’s, according to the news release.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office officially charged Alvarez-Ramos with two counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, two counts of second-degree theft, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
In Oregon, Class C felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison while Class A misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail.
Umatilla County Circuit Court Judge Dan Hill set Alvarez-Ramos’s bail at $75,000 and ordered him to have no contact with Dollar General or Saager’s Shoes.
According to the Umatilla County Jail Roster, Alvarez-Ramos remained in custody as of Friday evening, Feb. 3.
