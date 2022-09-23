The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. Thursday was in court Friday, Sept. 23, where he was assigned an attorney and had his bail set at $1 million.
Brandon D. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court virtually a TV screen from the Walla Walla County Jail.
He was arrested on probable cause charges of first-degree attempted aggravated murder, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm.
Formal charges have not yet been filed, but Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James Nagle told the U-B that he expects those charges by the end of day.
The law allows him 72 hours, not counting the weekend, from the time of O’Neel’s arrest to file charges.
The courtroom — typically mostly empty during first appearance dockets each morning — was nearly full Friday morning, with more than 20 law enforcement officers from various agencies present.
Nagle argued for the state himself, another rarity at a first appearance hearings.
While O’Neel — who had his head down for most of the hearing and rarely looked up, even when speaking to Judge Brandon L. Johnson — said that he wanted an attorney and couldn’t afford to hire one, Johnson said he was unsure if O'Neel qualified for a public defender due to his income of about $2,000 a month.
Johnson assigned Walla Walla attorney Julie Carlson Straube to represent O’Neel at the hearing and to help him fill out paperwork to determine whether he qualifies for a public defender.
Nagle said while O’Neel has no felony history and very little criminal history of any kind, a high bail amount was warranted due to the seriousness of the offense. He also expressed concern over O’Neel not having an address.
Carlson Straube, appearing via telephone, said that “now isn’t the right time” for her to argue that bail should be reduced. She agreed that an address would have to be determined first.
The case is being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit, a multi-agency team headed by Kennewick Police Commander Randy Maynard that primarily investigates shootings that involve officers in the Walla Walla and Tri-City areas.
According to police officials, O’Neel used his vehicle to ram Atkinson’s marked police cruiser around 5 p.m. Thursday on West Poplar Street near the intersection with Avery Street. He then shot Atkinson. According to The Seattle Times, Atkinson was shot in the face.
Atkinson drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center about a mile away and walked into the emergency room.
About 8:15 p.m., he was taken by ambulance, with an escort of police and emergency vehicles, to the Walla Walla Airport, from where he was flown by plane to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
As of 12:07 a.m. Friday, he was in stable condition, according to a WSP release.
