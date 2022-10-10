A man accused of multiple child sex crimes was released from jail Friday after post bail, but is under house arrest and must wear an ankle bracelet that can track his movements.
Jesus C. Delarosa, 56, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
All the alleged victims were children whom he knew, according to court documents.
Delarosa, who posted a $50,000 cash bail, is staying with a relative while under house arrest.
Delarosa and his wife, Tamera Delarosa, were arrested July 13 at the Gateway International Bridge at the U.S. border to Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.
Tamera Delarosa is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, a Class B felony, and witness tampering, a Class C felony.
Tamera Delarosa was released on bail in September.
One condition of Jesus Delarosa’s house arrest is that he have no contact with his wife.
At the release hearing Friday, a Walla Walla Police Department detective told the court that Jesus Delarosa has had contact with his wife from jail through a third party.
Johnson emphasized any third-party contact while on house arrest would violate conditions of his release.
According to court documents, Jesus Delarosa is accused of sexually abusing four children under the age of 18 from 2004 to 2016.
The alleged abuse allegedly occurred in front of Tamara Delarosa, who is accused of helping her husband threaten the children if they reported the abuse, according to court documents.
Both defendants are represented by Walla Walla attorney William D. McCool.
Jesus Delarosa’s trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023. Tamera Delarosa’s trial is set for Jan. 24, 2023.