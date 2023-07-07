An 18-year-old Walla Walla man has been formally charged in connection to the kidnapping for an 18-year-old woman on Tuesday, July 4, during a public fireworks display in Walla Walla.
Josiah A. Tiscareno is charged with first-degree kidnapping causing mental distress and three counts second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram set Tiscareno’s bail at $50,000 during his first court appearance Thursday, July 6.
As of Friday evening, Tiscareno remained in custody at the Walla Walla County Jail.
Court documents, which will contain additional information about the case, were not available by deadline Friday, July 7.
The following details about the case come from a Walla Walla Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the area near the fireworks show at Walla Walla Community College about 10:20 p.m.
Witnesses told police they saw a man with a gun forcing a woman into a vehicle and then driving away with her. Officers worked with the victim’s friends and family to track her using the Find My iPhone app.
Officers reported finding the victim at a house where she was calling for help through a basement window.
Officers said Tiscareno fled as they were rescuing the victim. The suspect was not located but 40 minutes later surrendered at the Walla Walla Police Department.
