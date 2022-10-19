A suspect in a fatal 2014 Walla Walla shooting is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon related to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater.
Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Salvador A.Gonzalez Urincho on Dec. 5, 2014, at a Walla Walla apartment.
Garcia Cerda was transported to Walla Walla Oct. 5 and arraigned Monday, when he pleaded not guilty.
According to court documents, witnesses told police Gonzalez Urincho was visiting his cousin in the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue when two men knocked at the door.
Gonzalez Urincho spoke with them before trying to push the door closed and the two men fired their guns through the door, according to court record. He was taken to Providence Saint Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla where he died from the wounds.
Police talked with Garcia Cerda and another man the day of the shooting, according to court documents, but did not arrest either.
Garcia Cerda, who was previously convicted for participating in a drive-by shooting in Walla Walla, was extradited to Oregon, where he was convicted on a weapons charge connected to a drive-by shooting there. While Garcia Cerda was serving his sentence, an informant told police that Garcia Cerda and another man bragged about the shooting, according to court records.
A second man suspected of being with Garcia Cerda is serving a sentence in Oregon stemming from an unrelated drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater, according to reporting from the East Oregonian.
He has not been charged in connection to the death of Gonzalez Urincho.
