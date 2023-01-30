The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon in Weston was robbed at gunpoint early Monday, Jan. 30, according to a news release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said that about 3 a.m., a person entered the restaurant through a back door and used a gun to the rob the owner.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
According to the release, the person was wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office at 541-966-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.