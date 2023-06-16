Leslie M. Moreno, the 29-year-old Waitsburg woman whose 2021 first-degree manslaughter conviction was overturned last month by the Washington State Court of Appeals, will be retried on that charge.
She was found not guilty in the original trial of first- and second-degree murder, so those decisions will stand, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta confirmed.
According to the Walla Walla County Jail roster, Moreno returned to the jail on Tuesday, June 13. She was in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, June 15, so that bail could be addressed before the deadline set by the appellate court judges when they made their ruling May 18.
Bail must be addressed within 30 days of a verdict being dismissed.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson assigned Walla Walla attorney Rachel Cortez to represent Moreno during her retrial.
Cortez was not present Thursday, so Johnson did not hear arguments about bail.
Instead, he used the amount that was set the first time — $250,000 — as a “placeholder,” and will hear arguments at Moreno’s formal first appearance Tuesday, June 20.
Moreno is accused of stabbing Marcus J. Allessio in December 2018 while he sat in her truck and was preparing to leave. She then got on his lap and drove from Waitsburg to Walla Walla.
The appellate court ruled that mistakes by Moreno’s first attorney, Walla Walla public defender Julie Carlson Straube, undermined the court’s confidence in the outcome of the case.
Moreno argued self-defense in the first trial, which the jury seemed to accept.
Carlson Straube requested — and was granted — self-defense related jury instructions on first- and second-degree murder, and on second-degree manslaughter. But not on first-degree manslaughter, stating later that such a defense is not allowed for that charge.
The court of appeals said Carlson Straube was not correct.
That charge was the one charge Moreno was convicted on.
Moreno has been serving a 10½-year prison sentence since she was sentenced by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram in 2021.
