Leslie M. Moreno, the 29-year-old Waitsburg woman whose 2021 first-degree manslaughter conviction was overturned last month by the Washington State Court of Appeals, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8.
Moreno pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday, June 20, before Walla Walla County Superior Court Commissioner Patricia Fulton set the date for her trial.
Fulton also ordered a new attorney to be assigned to Moreno, after the defendant said she did not want Rachal Cortez to represent her.
Moreno had shown concern that Cortez is married to a former Walla Walla County deputy prosecuting attorney who was briefly assigned to her case when she was first arrested.
On Monday, June 26, Wenatchee defense attorney Jason Wargin was assigned to represent Moreno.
Moreno remains in custody at the Walla Walla County Jail. Her bail is set at $250,000.
Moreno is accused of stabbing Marcus J. Allessio in December 2018 while he sat in her truck and was preparing to leave.
She then got on his lap and drove from Waitsburg to Walla Walla, according to court documents.
Though she was charged with first-degree murder in the first trial, she only faces a first-degree manslaughter charge this time.
She was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder in her first trial, and only convicted of manslaughter. While the appellate court set aside the guilty verdict, the acquittals stand.
Moreno is expected to argue self-defense in her second trial. The jury accepted that argument in the first trial in regard to the first- and second-degree murder verdicts.
However, her attorney did not argue self-defense as a defense to the manslaughter charge, believing she wasn’t allowed to.
In their decision to overturn Moreno’s manslaughter conviction, the appellate court judges said Moreno’s attorney was allowed to make the argument and should have made it.
According to the judges, justified homicide and excusable homicide are defenses to all forms of criminal homicide.
Moreno has been serving a 10½-year prison sentence since she was sentenced by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram in 2021.
Wolfram is scheduled to preside over the retrial.
According to court documents, video evidence of the night of Allessio's death shows the victim walk out of a house, followed by Moreno, who was holding a knife.
Moreno originally claimed to police that it was the victim who brought the knife outside.
She has maintained the stabbing came during a struggle for the knife and was not intentional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.