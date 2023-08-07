A Kennewick man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday, Aug. 6, on Oregon's Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater.
Police said a pedestrian, Carlos Antonio Perez, 27, was struck by a vehicle "under unknown circumstances" at milepost 33.5, which is between Milton-Freewater and the Washington state line.
Authorities responded at 3:31 a.m. and the driver already had fled the scene, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Joe Schutz said the Milton-Freewater Police Department was the first to respond to the scene, but turned the case over to the OSP, which is handling the investigation.
The on-scene investigation caused officials to shut down a section of Highway 11 for about 3½ hours.
No suspect or vehicle description was provided by the OSP, but the release said the department is actively investigating.
