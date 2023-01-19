Jury selection has begun in the child molestation trial of Anthony Spada, a Walla Walla Fire Department firefighter and paramedic.
Spada, 47, is charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
The selection process began Tuesday, Jan. 17, and continued through Wednesday, Jan. 18. A court official confirmed that jury selection is expected to stretch into Thursday morning.
Opening statements will follow.
Spada was arrested March 23, 2022, by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Court documents show he is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old minor and showing pornographic content to the juvenile.
The documents allege the abuse had been ongoing since the victim was 10.
Spada has been on pre-trial release without bail since March 24, 2022. It was argued in court in March that Spada’s ties to the community made him a low flight risk.
The investigation has been handled by the Sheriff’s Office after the Walla Walla Police Department asked the office to take over the investigation to avoid any potential conflicts of interest because Spada is also a city employee.
First-degree child molestation is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Second degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Spada, who was placed on leave by the WWFD after his arrest, had worked for the city as a firefighter since 2003.
