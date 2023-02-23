The prosecution and the defense attorney representing a Walla Walla man told jurors on Thursday, Feb. 23, two vastly different versions of a June 2016 birthday party that ended with an allegation of rape.
Opening statements in the trial of Jacob N. Cox began after jury members were selected in a temporary courtroom of the Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Cox, 38, is charged with second-degree rape of someone incapable of consent. Cox, who was a nurse, was previously convicted of the charge, but that conviction was overturned by the Washington Court of Appeals.
In their opening arguments, both sides agree the defendant and victim were attending a birthday party at the victim’s house.
Both sides also agree guests at the party consumed lots of alcohol and that later that night, when most had left, six people remained at the residence: the victim, Cox, Cox’s fiancé, and three additional friends.
The Union-Bulletin does not identify the victims of sexual assault.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Stevenson said the victim was helped to her bed after drinking a lot at the party. Already sleeping on that bed was Cox’s fiancé.
Stevenson said the victim later thought she was having a sexual dream but woke up to Cox sexually assaulting her. She pushed him off and then left to tell her friends in the other room.
The next day, Stevenson said, the victim texted Cox, saying she wanted to talk about what happened, and she wanted Cox’s fiancé there for the discussion.
After initially agreeing, Cox later changed his mind and said they would not meet with her, Stevenson said.
The prosecutor said that is when the victim went to have a rape kit performed.
Cox’s DNA was found on the victim’s underwear.
“At the end of this case, the state will ask that you return a verdict of guilty,” Stevenson said to the jury.
Defense counsel William McCool presented a different series of events.
He named several ways in which he claims Cox’s DNA could get on the victim. He said that some time before the party, Cox cut himself. The victim, also a nurse, tended to the cut.
McCool also said a game — Spin the Bottle — was played, in which party guests kissed one another.
“Girls were kissing girls," McCool told the jury. "Girls were kissing guys. Girls were wanting the guys to kiss each other. That didn’t happen.”
He also said testimony will show that at some point, the victim was on Cox’s lap during the party.
McCool stressed the amount of alcohol being consumed by everyone, especially the victim. He contrasted that with the amount of alcohol he said his client consumed.
“One of the only people not heavily intoxicated, though probably still under the influence, was Jacob Cox, the defendant,” McCool said.
He said the victim and Cox’s fiancé were asleep in the bed — the victim under the covers and Cox’s fiancé above the covers — when Cox entered the room.
McCool said Cox was only on the bed for a short time, when the victim groped his crotch. He said Cox told her to knock it off.
It’s then, McCool said, that she got up, went into the other room and told her friends Cox had touched her.
McCool also said testimony will show that the state’s DNA expert has been reprimanded in the past for poor work and that the defense has its own DNA expert who said a third person’s DNA was found in the rape kit.
“At the end, we think you will be convinced (the defense’s) expert knows what she’s talking about and (the state’s expert) perhaps, does not,” McCool said.
Cox was originally convicted in 2019. The Washington Court of Appeals ruled that the defense was not allowed to make several arguments during the first trial that it should have been allowed to make.
The appellate court’s written opinion said rape shield laws were incorrectly applied.
Opening arguments occurred at a makeshift courtroom at the Walla Walla County Commissioners’ meeting room because the elevator at the courthouse was not working.
Day three of the trial, when testimony is to begin, is expected to be back in the Superior Court courtroom.